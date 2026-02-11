CBS Sports Claims Quarterback LaNorris Sellers Will Have "Bounce Back" Season in 2026

According to CBS Sports, South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers is a player poised for a return to form in 2026.

The 2026 college football season is still months away, but expectations and projections for the upcoming season are already being set. With so much talent spread all across the country, there are a handful of players who are expected to have major seasons.

One player that is expected to do so is South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who is heading into 2026 after what many consider a down year. During the 2025 season Sellers accounted for less than 3,000 total yards of offense and was far from the player many expected him to be heading into the season.

However, many believe that the Gamecocks quarterback has a rebound year in store. According to CBS Sports, Sellers is among a handful of players expected to return to form during the 2026 college football season.

LaNorris Sellers Projected to Have a Rebound Year in 2026

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) sacks South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

"South Carolina's offense was a total disaster in LaNorris Sellers' second year as starter as the Gamecocks went from nine wins to 4-8," wrote CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah. "Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer wasted no time, bringing in offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and a handful of new skill talents to complement Sellers. The infusion of talent should help take Sellers back to his best."

Despite his less than desirable showing in 2025, Sellers continues to be heralded by many for his athletic ability and remains a high-profile prospect amongst NFL scouts. Which means he has Heisman Trophy and first round potential should he return to form in 2026.

A rebound year could not only greatly benefit Sellers' draft stock, but could also help the Gamecocks achieve their goals of reaching a College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks have yet to earn a spot in the tournament, and head coach Shane Beamer has repeatedly stated the team's desire to do so.

As the buildup for the next college football season grows, expect Sellers to be named as a player that could not only greatly improve their draft stock in 2026, but could also help their team excel during the regular season.

Sellers and the Gamecocks will continue to diligently prepare for their upcoming season before beginning play on Saturday, September 5th, against Kent State. A kickoff time and TV network for this game have not yet been announced.