LaNorris Sellers Near Finalizing a Deal to Stay in South Carolina- What It Would Mean for the Gamecocks

Though the season hasn’t even been over for a month, the South Carolina Gamecocks have had a busy offseason. With the introduction of a new offensive coordinator, running back, and offensive line coach, the Gamecocks we saw in 2025 could have an entirely different look in 2026 after addressing these areas of weakness. Also, key defensive backs Brandon Cisse and Jalon Kilgore announced they’re declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

One of the biggest questions was whether LaNorris Sellers would either stay at South Carolina, transfer, or declare for the draft. As of this morning, it looks like Sellers has made a decision that checks off another box for the South Carolina offseason itinerary. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Florence, SC native will be returning to Columbia for the 2026 season pending the finalization of a deal between himself and the school.

Sources: South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers is nearing a deal to return to the school for his redshirt junior year in 2026. He’s indicated to the staff he’ll be returning. The sides are the expected to finalize a deal soon. pic.twitter.com/mIOodckfMe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2025

After a season of regression for Sellers, it was likely that he was going to come back to school for another year to improve his diminished draft stock and it was just a matter of whether he decided to enter the portal. According to coach Shane Beamer, Sellers had a significant amount in the selection of the next offensive coordinator at the school, who ended up being Kendall Briles from TCU. Beamer also mentioned that Sellers mentioned specifically that he liked what TCU was able to do through the air last season.

Sellers staying is massive for the Gamecocks. In order for teams to be successful, it typically takes a successful quarterback. With Sellers, the Gamecocks retain one of the most talented quarterbacks the sport has to offer. Accompanied by a rocket arm and out-of-this-world athleticism, Sellers showed flashes of being a franchise quarterback this past season despite his struggles statistically.

The new Gamecock offensive coordinator Kendall Briles mentioned in his opening press conference that his primary goal was to build an offense around Sellers that plays to his strengths and allows him to thrive. This gives rays of hope to both Sellers and Gamecock fans after a season where his powers were limited by mundane play calling.

With a slew of new hires and retaining their quarterback, the Gamecocks are slated to redeem the disappointing 4-8 season they endured last season. With the transfer portal set to open as well, coach Beamer and his staff are looking to continue to improve their roster and potentially find more weapons for Sellers to lead the Gamecocks on a playoff run in 2026.

