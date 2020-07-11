As Conference Schedules Continue To Change, Doubt About Season Grows

The PAC-12 became the latest conference to move to the conference-only schedule for this upcoming season.

Their announcement came just 24 hours after the ACC made the same decision, thus putting the annual Clemson- South Carolina game in jeopardy.

Smaller conferences like the Ivy League and the SIAC have cancelled fall sports all together.

Practice was slated to get started in the next few days but with cases rising across the country and teams to go into quarantine, the state of football is not where it was expected to be months ago.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and John Garcia discuss the likelihood of college football retuning this year and if league offices should even bother.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is to meet with athletic directors on Monday, but chimed in on Twitter.