Reimagining The College Football Landscape And Where South Carolina Fits In

Chaunte'l Powell

COVID-19 has forced sports fans and athletes to rethink the way they consume and even participate in their favorite games. 

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde take it a step further and puts together a college football realignment model with conferences based on geography. 

"Ten leagues, each with 12 members, each designed to maximize proximity and reduce travel demands and costs," Forde said. "All current conference structures are broken and reassembled. There are no more than eight Power 5 programs in a single new conference, and no fewer than four. And there are no independents—yes, Notre Dame is in a conference."

20200629_135818

The University of South Carolina would be in the Mid-Atlantic conference with Appalachian State, UNC-Charlotte ,Clemson, Duke, East Carolina, UNC, NC State, Old Dominion, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. South Florida would be the Gamecocks' non-conference opponent. 

Check back throughout the week for breakdowns of how the Gamecocks would fare in this new conference. 

