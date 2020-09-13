Highlights From The Return Of College Football

It was an eventful week as college football returned after a summer of uncertainty. Here's a look at some of the top storylines from around the country.

The Miami Hurricanes got the 31-14 win over UAB on Thursday. In his highly anticipated debut, Houston transfer quarterback D'eriq King finished 16-24 for 144 yards with one touchdown for the Canes. It was an emotional night for King, who played in his first game since losing his father in February.

-Saturday featured a full slate of games, but the Florida Gators made headlines despite not being on the schedule yet. A fire broke out at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

According to Sports Illustrated's Demetrius Harvey it was a piece of equipment caught on fire.

"Multiple Alachua County Fire Rescue officials told SI's Zach Goodall, who is currently at the scene, that the fire began due to a tractor, considered field equipment, that was not a golf cart nor a dumpster fire," Harvey wrote. "The tractor had oil inside of it, according to officials. No one was injured at the scene as the fire began on the third level of the stadium."

-Louisiana logged the first big upset of the season as they defeated No. 23 Iowa State 31-14.

-In his debut as Florida State head coach, Mike Norvell's Seminoles fell to Georgia Tech 16-13.

-With the cardboard cutouts in attendance at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, UNC got the 31-6 win over Syracuse.

-Up the road, the Clemson Tigers got the 37-13 win over Wake Forest.

To no one's surprise, Clemson quarterback announced that this will be his final season with the Tigers.