Game Prep: Chris Rodriguez Jr., The Engine That Powers Kentucky's Offense

The Kentucky Wildcats have trotted out multiple high-level running backs over the last couple of decades, with guys like Rafael Little, Stanley "Boom" Williams, and most recently, Benny Snell Jr. all leading the charge in the Cats' running back room. This SEC East Program's trend of producing great backs has continued, with Chris Rodriguez Jr. having toted the rock for the past two seasons for Kentucky.

Back At The Right Time?

Rodriguez didn't play the first four games for the Wildcats this season due to a DUI incident back in May and another issue regarding the university's associated medical care system in UK Healthcare. He returned in week 5 for Kentucky's monumental matchup on the road against the Ole Miss Rebels, a game which saw him account for 72 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Based on some of the recent rumblings that have come out of Lexington, Rodriguez may be leaned on heavily heading into this matchup due to the status of star quarterback Will Levis being up in the air.

Good Reason To Rely On Him

For most running backs who are out for multiple games, you would think that it would take them a while to get back into a groove, but with the experience and skill set that Rodriguez brings to the field, he might be the exception to that rule. Chris Rodriguez has played in 39 career games, rushing for 2,812 yards and 27 touchdowns, having quite a productive career.

As South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White noted at his Wednesday press conference, he's not easy to stop right in his tracks.

"He's a tough guy to bring down one-on-one; you're going to have to do a great job of getting more than one hat to the ball. I mean, he's an NFL-style running back in an NFL-style system. They do a great job of using his skillset and talents."

Rodriguez being so tough to bring down comes from how he runs with the football. When you look at the lower body explosion with how he drives his feet, the timely lowering of his shoulder pads for extra leverage, and his 5'11, 224-pound frame that he carries, Rodriguez excels as a back who won't blow right past a defender. Still, he can grind out that extra two to three yards that most backs can't get.

Doing that frequently throughout a football game makes Chris Rodriguez Jr. both dangerous to his opponents and a perfect fit for Kentucky's offense.

