Developing: Will Levis Questionable For Saturday

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is one of the best players in college football. He single-handedly carries the Wildcats weekly, especially considering the limitations along their offensive line.

However, it appears Kentucky could be without their star signal caller on Saturday. He suffered an unknown injury against Ole Miss, but reports indicate it is not from the grotesque finger injury that circled the internet.

According to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio, Levis is questionable for South Carolina. Jones reported that quarterback Kaiya Sheron will start in his place if he can't go, but it will be a game-time decision.

This is obviously a massive development for South Carolina. It seemed they had a legitimate shot to overtake the Wildcats with Levis; without, the odds swing into their favor.

The situation appears to be fluid, and there is still potential Levis takes the field. Kentucky suffered their first loss of the year last weekend, and another in-conference defeat would almost assuredly take them out of SEC East contention.

South Carolina looks to get their first win against a Power-5 opponent. They have momentum mounting, and a win Saturday could propel them into the national limelight.

