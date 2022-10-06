Skip to main content

Developing: Will Levis Questionable For Saturday

News broke on Thursday evening that Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be questionable for Saturday's game against South Carolina.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is one of the best players in college football. He single-handedly carries the Wildcats weekly, especially considering the limitations along their offensive line.

However, it appears Kentucky could be without their star signal caller on Saturday. He suffered an unknown injury against Ole Miss, but reports indicate it is not from the grotesque finger injury that circled the internet.

According to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio, Levis is questionable for South Carolina. Jones reported that quarterback Kaiya Sheron will start in his place if he can't go, but it will be a game-time decision.

This is obviously a massive development for South Carolina. It seemed they had a legitimate shot to overtake the Wildcats with Levis; without, the odds swing into their favor.

The situation appears to be fluid, and there is still potential Levis takes the field. Kentucky suffered their first loss of the year last weekend, and another in-conference defeat would almost assuredly take them out of SEC East contention.

South Carolina looks to get their first win against a Power-5 opponent. They have momentum mounting, and a win Saturday could propel them into the national limelight.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19155787
Football

Developing: Will Levis Questionable For Saturday

By Evan Crowell
Cam Smith
Football

Cam Smith Labeled As First-Rounder By Multiple Outlets

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19064308
Football

Stoops Praises Spencer Rattler

By Evan Crowell
Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 2.53.10 PM
Football

Satterfield Talks Fine Tuning Offensive Gameplan

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_15678569
Recruiting

Jordan Butler Announces Decision

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19080505
Football

Game Prep: Will Levis Is A One-Man Wrecking Crew

By Evan Crowell
Screen Shot 2022-10-04 at 8.15.41 PM
Football

WATCH: Shane Beamer Shares Hilarious Recruiting Story

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19155801
Football

Kentucky's Offensive Line Has Major Deficiencies

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_16826527
Football

Players Enjoyed The Extra Time Off

By Andrew Lyon