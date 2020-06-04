What To Make Of Clemson's Response To DJ Greenlee Story

The Clemson Tigers have found themselves in the midst of controversy this week as former players shared an incident from a practice in 2017.

During that practice former Tiger D.J. Greenlee said assistant coach Danny Pearman used the N-word.

Pearman has since issued an apology, but the school has not yet formally addressed it.

Zach Lentz of SI's All Clemson discusses how the school has handled the situation so far.

