Jadeveon Clowney Still Weighing His Options

The Jadeveon Clowney free agency saga continues as the former Gamecock defensive end continues to wait for the pay day he believes he deserves.

Clowney reportedly made it clear he will be ready to play whenever and wherever he signs.

"I don't know if people think I'm hurting because of what I went through because of the core [injury] or because [of injuries] in previous years," Clowney told Fox 26 in Houston on Tuesday. "But I just want to let people know I'm ready, and I'm gonna be ready to go whenever the time comes."

Clowney reportedly is open to returning to the Seahawks as indicated in the same interview with Fox 26.

"I hope we can work something out if anything happens," Clowney said. "I did like it up there. I love Russ [Russell Wilson]. I love all the guys I played with. J. Reed [Jarran Reed], B. Jack [Branden Jackson], all them boys in my [defensive] room. I respect them guys."

Here's more of what we know about Clowney's situation as of now:

There's a need for him in Seattle- The Seahawks were already a subpar pass rush team and with the recent departure of DLs Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods, there is certainly a need for Clowney.

• He wants to get paid- Clowney recently turned down a $17 million a year an offer from the Miami Dolphins, who have been pursuing Clowney since before he was traded to Seattle. Clowney is looking for $20 million a year, which is comparable to Khalil Mack.

•Health is still a concern with Clowney- His career his been marred by injuries most recently a core injury suffered this past season and the current suspension of sports due to the coronavirus outbreak exacerbates the situationh as he wont be able to get a physical at the moment.

Clowney could end up signing a one year deal in order to get the immediate payout he's seeking or he could wait it out until Seattle gives him a better offer.