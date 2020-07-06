GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Turns Down Another Offer

Chaunte'l Powell

Jadeveon Clowney has not been shy about waiting to sign until a team matches his asking price and his holdout continues. 

Broncos insider Cecil Lammey reported that recently hired Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is a huge fan of Clowney, but the front office can't get the numbers right. 

Here's what we know about his situation thus far:

• It appears he wants to remain in Seattle -NFL.com's Michael Silver was on ESPN Radio recently and shared a conversation he had with Clowney in which he said the organization taught him how to be a professional and he believes Clowney wants to remain a Seahawk.

•There's a need for him in Seattle- The Seahawks were already a subpar pass rush team and with the recent departure of DLs Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods, there is certainly a need for Clowney.

• He wants to get paid- Clowney recently turned down a $17 million a year an offer from the Miami Dolphins, who have been pursuing Clowney since before he was traded to Seattle. Clowney is looking for $20 million a year, which is comparable to Khalil Mack.

•Health is still a concern with Clowney- His career his been marred by injuries most recently a core injury suffered this past season and the current suspension of sports due to the coronavirus outbreak exacerbates the situationh as he wont be able to get a physical at the moment.

Clowney could end up signing a one year deal in order to get the immediate payout he's seeking or he could wait it out until Seattle gives him a better offer.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Releases 2020 Schedule

Chaunte'l Powell

Mahomes And Chiefs Reach a 10 Year Agreement

Chaunte'l Powell

Carolina Panthers' Offseason Report Card

Chaunte'l Powell

Pat Forde Reimagines College Football Playoffs

Chaunte'l Powell

A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Teammate To Miss Entire Season

Chaunte'l Powell

The NBA Releases Scrimmage Schedule

Chaunte'l Powell

Should The NCAA Be Handling Football's Return Differently?

Sports Illustrated's Chaunte'l Powell and Glen West discuss the problems arising with college football's return.

Chaunte'l Powell

Nascar Star Jimmie Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Chaunte'l Powell

Five Possible Names For Washington's Football Team

Chaunte'l Powell

NFLPA Recommends No Preseason Games

Chaunte'l Powell