Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Turns Down Another Offer

Jadeveon Clowney has not been shy about waiting to sign until a team matches his asking price and his holdout continues.

Broncos insider Cecil Lammey reported that recently hired Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is a huge fan of Clowney, but the front office can't get the numbers right.

Here's what we know about his situation thus far:

• It appears he wants to remain in Seattle -NFL.com's Michael Silver was on ESPN Radio recently and shared a conversation he had with Clowney in which he said the organization taught him how to be a professional and he believes Clowney wants to remain a Seahawk.

•There's a need for him in Seattle- The Seahawks were already a subpar pass rush team and with the recent departure of DLs Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods, there is certainly a need for Clowney.

• He wants to get paid- Clowney recently turned down a $17 million a year an offer from the Miami Dolphins, who have been pursuing Clowney since before he was traded to Seattle. Clowney is looking for $20 million a year, which is comparable to Khalil Mack.

•Health is still a concern with Clowney- His career his been marred by injuries most recently a core injury suffered this past season and the current suspension of sports due to the coronavirus outbreak exacerbates the situationh as he wont be able to get a physical at the moment.

Clowney could end up signing a one year deal in order to get the immediate payout he's seeking or he could wait it out until Seattle gives him a better offer.