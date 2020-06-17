GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Division I Council Approves Football Summer And Preseason Models

Chaunte'l Powell

A week after the Division I Football Oversight Committee came to an agreement on the final proposed preseason model, the Division I Council approved it.

Wednesday the Council met virtually and passed what they felt was the safest, most feasible option.

College football players have been allowed to hit the field for strength and conditioning and will now be allowed to practice in July.

The model for schools whose first game is Sept. 5 allows teams to have up to eight hours for weight training, conditioning and film review per week From July 13-23.

From July 24, through Aug. 6, schools will be allowed to participate in up to 20 hours of athletically related activities per week. This includes weight training and conditioning, walk-throughs that include a football and team meetings.

As of right now the South Carolina Gamecocks are still meeting with players via Zoom and going through installs according to head coach Will Muschamp.

Muschamp has said during the shutdown that he and his team would prepare as though the season were going to start on time and it appears it will do so.

In terms of preparation he’s said eight weeks is enough time to prepare. 

“Until somebody tells me differently we’re playing in the fall and I think it takes at least eight weeks minimal to get ready,” he said earlier this spring. “A month to get in shape and then a month of practice in order to prepare the right way and keep the student-athletes healthy.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gamecocks Land 6'6 OT Shortly After Offering

Three-star offensive tackle Jordan Davis announced his commitment to the University of South Carolina just two days after receiving an offer.

Chaunte'l Powell

NCAA Approves Football Preseason Model

Chaunte'l Powell

Bailey Named Assistant Coach For Gamecock Hoops

Will Bailey replaces long time Gamecock assistant Perry Clark.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Mike Gundy's Formal Apology & Update On Relationship With Players

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Biggest Changes On Offense

As the NCAA tries to solidify a date for practice, here's what teams in the SEC will be working on offensively when that time comes.

Chaunte'l Powell

Film Review: Gamecock Commit Jayden Johnson

Brian Smith breaks down the film on the Gamecock's most recent commit Jayden Johnson.

Brian Smith

Ok State AD & Prez Statement On Gundy Hubbard Situation & Both Respond

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecocks Will Have A Chance To Shine As WNBA Season Set To Start In July

Gamecock basketball fans will get to see some of their favorites this summer as the WNBA is set to return in July.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Athletics Enhances Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Maria Hickman, Executive Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator has been given the additional role of Chief Diversity Officer and will lead Gamecock Athletics efforts in diversity and inclusion initiatives.

University of South Carolina Athletics

How Will Muschamp Was Able To Secure His Latest 2021 Commitment

Jayden Johnson took to Twitter Monday and announced his commitment to the University of South Carolina.

Chaunte'l Powell