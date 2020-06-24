What COVID-19 Spikes Could Mean For Gamecock Fans

It’s hard to ignore the news out of the college football world from this past weekend as COVID-19 spikes have forced a number of programs to make some tough decisions.

Kansas State shut down practice entirely and athletic director Gene Taylor said that he’s not as optimistic about the Wildcats having a full season.

In the state of South Carolina, Clemson saw 23 players test positive. University of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has opted not to release results, but said there is a protocol in place if anyone did test positive.

While coaches and athletic directors can figure out new ways to essentially keep players in a bubble, they can’t control the outbreak taking place in the rest of the state. What does that mean for fans? Well we could see teams opt to play in empty stadiums, which was one of the original plans when the outbreak first hit.

