Skip to main content

Dakereon Joyner Returns To School

Dakereon Joyner has announced that he will return to South Carolina in 2023.

The offseason is officially underway for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Gamecocks Digest has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

Dakereon Joyner has announced that he will exercise his Covid year of eligibility and return to school. Joyner is an integral leader and component of the offense and is a huge boost for the Gamecocks’ offense.

2023 South Carolina Recruiting Class

  • LaNorris Sellers, QB
  • Dontavius Braswell, RB
  • Mario Anderson, RB (Transfer)
  • CJ Adams, WR
  • Vicari Swain, ATH
  • Kelton Henderson, WR
  • Tyshawn Russell, WR
  • Connor Cox, TE
  • Reid Mikeska, TE
  • Kamron Sandlin, TE
  • Trey Knox, TE (Transfer)
  • Nick Elksnis, TE (Transfer)
  • Joshua Simon, TE (Transfer)
  • Oluwatosin Babalade, OT
  • Jatavius Shivers, OT
  • Nick Gargiulo, OT (Transfer)
  • Trovon Baugh, G
  • Markee Anderson, G
  • Zavion Hardy, DE (Unsigned)
  • Monteque Rhames II, DE
  • Desmond Umeozulu, EDGE
  • Xzavier McLeod, DT
  • Elijah Davis, DT (JUCO)
  • Grayson Howard, ILB
  • Jalon Kilgore, DB
  • Zahbari Sandy, DB
  • Cameron Upshaw Jr, DB
  • Judge Collier, DB

Current Transfer List:

  • Austin Stogner, TE (Oklahoma)
  • Jaheim Bell, TE (FSU)
  • MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Portal)
  • Gilber Edmond, EDGE (Portal)
  • Tyrese Ross, DB (Portal)
  • RJ Roderick, S (Portal)
  • Corey Rucker, WR (Portal)
  • Hot Rod Fitten, EDGE (Portal)

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Dakereon Joyner
Football

Dakereon Joyner Returns To School

By Andrew Lyon
Rashad Amos
Football

Rashod Amos Enters The Transfer Portal

By Andrew Lyon
Fans
Football

What's Next For South Carolina?

By Andrew Lyon
Spencer Rattler
Football

Spencer Rattler Took Control of His Narrative

By Christian Dart
6291D76C-1B34-48FC-BA8E-F296A80B7DC6
Football

Eric Douglas Enters NFL Draft

By Evan Crowell
Hot Rod Fitten
Football

Hot Rod Fitten Enters Transfer Portal

By Evan Crowell
Jalen Brooks
Football

Jalen Brooks Declares For NFL Draft

By Evan Crowell
Antwane Wells
Football

Reflecting On 2022 For South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
Spencer Rattler
Football

Spencer Rattler: "We Can't Hang Our Heads After This Loss"

By Andrew Lyon