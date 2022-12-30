South Carolina Vs. Notre Dame: The Halftime Report

The South Carolina Gamecocks had enormous momentum coming into the Gator Bowl. They carried it with them in the first thirty minutes, as the Gamecocks scored in all three phases by the end of the first quarter.

What led to this current score?

Quick Passing Game

South Carolina came into this game with just one scholarship tight end in Nate Adkins, which was going to restrict the Gamecocks' ability to use two tight end sets, something that's been a staple for the coaching staff all season.

Head coach Shane Beamer and company made a clear decision heading into this game to work the quick passing game. They implemented RPO concepts and quick screens to get the ball into open space.

The playmakers rewarded this strategy, routinely breaking first contact and creating extra yardage.

Beamer Ball Strikes Again

It seems like every time South Carolina plays, special teams change the game's complexion. Kicker Mitch Jeter has been excellent on kickoffs, not allowing the Irish a chance to run out of the endzone.

The biggest play so far came late in the first quarter, when the Gamecocks came out in an unorthodox formation on fourth down. Long snapper Hunter Rogers lined up as part of a trips set and caught an arching pass from punter Kai Kroeger for a touchdown.

On the ensuing Irish possession, defensive lineman Alex Huntley tipped a third-down pass from quarterback Tyler Buchner. Corner DQ Smith would intercept it and run it down the Notre Dame sideline for a pick-six.

Notre Dame Sticking To The Ground

The Gamecocks may have the lead, but the Irish remain steadfast in doing what has worked for them throughout the regular season, leaning on their offensive line and running backs to literally and figuratively carry the load on offense.

While South Carolina has preemptively stacked the box on most occasions to account for this, the Irish have given Carolina's interior defensive line some trouble with their combo blocks. Tyler Buchner has also proven to be problematic for the Gamecocks' second-level defenders, having broken off multiple explosive runs which lead to the Irish's first two scores in the game.

While the score and the fashion in which it was reached would make you believe South Carolina could run away with this game, all it will take are a couple of drives for this to become all the more interesting.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.