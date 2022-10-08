Skip to main content

Devonni Reed OUT Against Kentucky

Defensive back Devonni Reed is out against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Per Todd Ellis, defensive back Devonni Reed will not play against the Kentucky Wildcats. He is another surprise scratch for the Gamecocks, who are unexpectedly banged up tonight.

Many expected South Carolina to be healthy tonight, but several lingering injuries have held multiple impact players out of action. However, there is no excuse for South Carolina, as Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will not play with a foot injury.

South Carolina Football Injury Report

  • Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker is out tonight after making his season debut against South Carolina State. This will be Rucker's fifth missed game of the season.
  • Christian Beal-Smith, RB (Unknown) OUT - Beal-Smith was out at the beginning of the year with an injury. He returned for several games but will miss the Kentucky game.
  • Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) OUT - Huntley has been in and out of the lineup since sustaining an injury against Arkansas
  • RJ Roderick, S (Unknown) OUT - Roderick has also suffered from injuries since the start of the season. The all-conference safety has had an up-and-down year and is out once more.
  • Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Knee) OUT - Dawkins is out an indefinite amount of time after undergoing knee surgery several weeks ago.

How To Watch: South Carolina @ Georgia

  • Gameday: Saturday, October 8th, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

