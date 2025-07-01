EA College Football 26 Top 10 Fastest Players - Nyck Harbor Receives Highest Rating For Speed
EA Sports newest edition of its treasured college football video game is set to be released soon. With the release happening in just over a week ratings are being released for several notable players in college football.
Another South Carolina player was recognized after LaNorris Sellers was listed as one of the top quarterbacks in the video game with a 91 overall ranking. WR Nyck Harbor was recognized for his elite speed on the gridiron getting one of the best rankings.
Harbor has been ranked at a 99 speed, which is one of the fastest in the video game. He is above LSU Barion Brown, UCLA Rodrick Pleasant, Arkansas Jordan Anthony, Texas A&M Julian Humphrey, Penn State King Back, LSU Jelani Watkins, Pittsburgh Che Newbuko, Georgia Zachariah Branch, and Kentucky Kendrick Law.
Harbor is coming off a decent sophomore campaign for the Gamecocks, finishing with 26 catches for 376 yards and three touchdowns. His speed is phenomenal and he also runs tracks for South Carolina in addition to playing football. He has a 100M time of 10.11 ranks third all-time in school history while his 20.20 time is the second fastest in Gamecocks history. In 2024, Harbor was named an outdoor track and field second-team All-American in the 100M and 200M events. After an electric freshman campaign on the track, Harbor decided not to participate in the 2025 season but he still remains as potent as ever to explode for a big play.
It is no surprise to see Harbor get one of the best rankings in the video game. He’s shown his elite speed in track and field and also on the gridiron.