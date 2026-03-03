South Carolina Starting Offensive Lineman Likely To Miss 2026 Season With Injury

The South Carolina Gamecocks are expected to be down a starting offensive lineman ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for the 2026 college football season, as the team prepare to report to spring practice as a part of offseason preparations. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, the team has received some unfortunate news.

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer recently announced that offensive lineman Josiah Thompson would likely be unavailable for the majority of the 2026 season as a result of a lingering injury.

Beamer noted that the offensive lineman's injury stems back from a couple of years ago, and was going to need to be addressed at some point. An official timetable for the player's return was not provided

Injuries on the offensive line have already become somewhat of a sore subject during the Gamecocks' offseason. Earlier in February, reports indicated that transfer offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak had suffered a knee injury during a 3-on-3 basketball game. Peak's injuries are not expected to keep him out of the regular season.

South Carolina Looking to Rebound From 2025 Disappointment

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) scrambles with the ball during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks 2025 season resulted in a massive disappointment, as the team headed into the season with College Football Playoff expectations, but finished the regular season with a 4-8 record and failing to reach a bowl game.

One of the main culprits behind the team's struggles was offensive line play. Oftentimes, the unit was ineffective at protecting quarterback LaNorris Sellers and the offensive output was greatly affected as a result.

While the recent trend of injuries to the room are extremely alarming for fans, coaches and players remain extremely optimistic about the Gamecocks' abilities to compete at a high level during the regular season.

Beamer and his staff have even remained adamant that the Gamecocks will be competing for a playoff spot come the end of the season. Despite the less than desirable results during 2025. Should the team have aspirations to do so, prevent as many injuries as possible will be mandatory from now until the regular season begins.

South Carolina will be looking to rebound from last season's troubles in hopes of reaching their first ever College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks will begin their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, when they host Kent State in Columbia. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.