Early Signing Period for South Carolina

Chaunte'l Powell

Signing day got started bright and early for South Carolina and 7:30 a.m. they had already landed two top recruits on the list. Four-star running back MarShawn Lloyd and four-star quarterback Luke Doty.

Here’s who the Gamecocks have signed thus far:

- MarShawn Lloyd RB, 5’9, 211 lbs, Middletown, Delaware

- Luke Doty, QB, 6’1, 185 lbs, Myrtle Beach

- Vershon Lee, OL, 6’3, 300 lbs, Woodbridge, Virginia

- Tyshawn Wannamaker, OL, 6’3, 347 lbs, St. Matthews, S.C.

- Trai Jones, OL, 6’2, 276 lbs, Abberville, S.C.

- Dominick Hill, DB, 6’0, 188 lbs, Orlando

- Joey Hunter, DB, 6’0, 197 lbs, Atlanta

- Michael Wyman, WR, 6’2, 188 lbs, Greensboro, North Carolina

- Rico Powers Jr., WR, 6’1, 183 lbs, Atlanta

- Mohamed Kaba, LB, 6’2, 212 lbs, Clinton, North Carolina

- Rashad Amos, RB, 6’0, 215 lbs, Atlanta

-O'donnell Fortune, DB, 6'1, 172 lbs, Sumter

-Jazston Turnetine, OL, 6'6, 337 lbs, Stockbridge, Georgia

The third DB signed so far.

Gamecocks get their man at QB.

Gamecocks land 4-star running back.

South Carolina BOT approves alcohol sales

The university will begin selling beer and wine at home football, men's and women's basketball and baseball games starting January 1, 2020,.

South Carolina is still in contention for the 5-star defensive end. His decision has been moved up…

Gamecock prospect Jordan Burch makes SI's All-American Defensive team.

Mike Bobo and Will Muschamp field questions about upcoming season

The two discussed offensive philosophies, their relationship and more during Bobo's introductory press conference.

South Carolina OC Mike Bobo talks offensive expectations

Bobo said he feels the run game is still key.

SI All-American offense named

Kinlaw named AP 1st Team All-American

South Carolina's standout DT collects another accolade