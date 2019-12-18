Early Signing Period for South Carolina

Signing day got started bright and early for South Carolina and 7:30 a.m. they had already landed two top recruits on the list. Four-star running back MarShawn Lloyd and four-star quarterback Luke Doty.

Here’s who the Gamecocks have signed thus far:

- MarShawn Lloyd RB, 5’9, 211 lbs, Middletown, Delaware

- Luke Doty, QB, 6’1, 185 lbs, Myrtle Beach

- Vershon Lee, OL, 6’3, 300 lbs, Woodbridge, Virginia

- Tyshawn Wannamaker, OL, 6’3, 347 lbs, St. Matthews, S.C.

- Trai Jones, OL, 6’2, 276 lbs, Abberville, S.C.

- Dominick Hill, DB, 6’0, 188 lbs, Orlando

- Joey Hunter, DB, 6’0, 197 lbs, Atlanta

- Michael Wyman, WR, 6’2, 188 lbs, Greensboro, North Carolina

- Rico Powers Jr., WR, 6’1, 183 lbs, Atlanta

- Mohamed Kaba, LB, 6’2, 212 lbs, Clinton, North Carolina

- Rashad Amos, RB, 6’0, 215 lbs, Atlanta

-O'donnell Fortune, DB, 6'1, 172 lbs, Sumter

-Jazston Turnetine, OL, 6'6, 337 lbs, Stockbridge, Georgia