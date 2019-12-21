A look at what South Carolina can expect on National Signing Day

Despite a subpar 4-8 campaign that led to what South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp called “negativity” on the recruiting trail, the Gamecocks ended the first day of early signing period with a top 20 class.

USC saw 17 student-athletes sign their letters of intent on Wednesday, making them the 16th ranked class in the nation according to 247Sports. Then all was quiet for the remaining two days of the early signing period.

The Gamecocks have five committed players left to make things official and they will wait until February to do so.

Here’s a look at commits USC is still waiting to sign.

-Jordan Burch, DE, 6’5, 275 lbs, Columbia, S.C. (Hammond)

-Alex Huntley, DT, 6’4, 285 lbs, Columbia, S.C. (Hammond)

-Da’Qon Stewart, WR, 6’0.5, 195 lbs, Hunterville, N.C. (North Mecklenburg)

-Kai Kroeger, P, 6’3, 190 lbs, Lake Forest, Ill. (Lake Forest)

-Mitch Jeter, 5’11, 175 lbs, Concord, N.C. (Cannon School)

Though he didn’t sign day of, Burch made the biggest splash on the first day of the early signing period by committing to USC on a televised special featured on ESPNU. The five-star defensive end chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Clemson and LSU.

Huntley committed over the summer but reportedly visited UVA earlier this month. According to TheBigSpur.com the four-star defensive tackle is still onboard and will sign in February.

When asked if the top recruits not signing during the early signing period made him uneasy, Muschamp was very curt with his response.

“No. Absolutely no. Excited about it,” he said.

National Signing Day is scheduled for February 5th.