Eric Douglas Enters NFL Draft
The offseason is officially underway for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Gamecocks Digest has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.
Center Eric Douglas has entered the NFL Draft. Douglas was a mainstay along the offensive line this season and was a major part of their leadership group. He has good size and athleticism and projects well to the next level.
2023 South Carolina Recruiting Class
- LaNorris Sellers, QB
- Dontavius Braswell, RB
- Mario Anderson, RB (Transfer)
- CJ Adams, WR
- Vicari Swain, ATH
- Kelton Henderson, WR
- Tyshawn Russell, WR
- Connor Cox, TE
- Reid Mikeska, TE
- Kamron Sandlin, TE
- Trey Knox, TE (Transfer)
- Nick Elksnis, TE (Transfer)
- Joshua Simon, TE (Transfer)
- Oluwatosin Babalade, OT
- Jatavius Shivers, OT
- Nick Gargiulo, OT (Transfer)
- Trovon Baugh, G
- Markee Anderson, G
- Zavion Hardy, DE (Unsigned)
- Monteque Rhames II, DE
- Desmond Umeozulu, EDGE
- Xzavier McLeod, DT
- Elijah Davis, DT (JUCO)
- Grayson Howard, ILB
- Jalon Kilgore, DB
- Zahbari Sandy, DB
- Cameron Upshaw Jr, DB
- Judge Collier, DB
Current Transfer List:
- Austin Stogner, TE (Oklahoma)
- Jaheim Bell, TE (FSU)
- MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Portal)
- Gilber Edmond, EDGE (Portal)
- Tyrese Ross, DB (Portal)
- RJ Roderick, S (Portal)
- Corey Rucker, WR (Portal)
- Hot Rod Fitten, EDGE (Portal)
You Might Also Like:
- The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
- South Carolina Vs. Notre Dame: The Halftime Report
- South Carolina Vs. Notre Dame: Final Thoughts
Join the community:
Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.