Eric Douglas Enters NFL Draft

The offseason is officially underway for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Gamecocks Digest has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

Center Eric Douglas has entered the NFL Draft. Douglas was a mainstay along the offensive line this season and was a major part of their leadership group. He has good size and athleticism and projects well to the next level.

2023 South Carolina Recruiting Class

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Dontavius Braswell, RB

Mario Anderson, RB (Transfer)

CJ Adams, WR

Vicari Swain, ATH

Kelton Henderson, WR

Tyshawn Russell, WR

Connor Cox, TE

Reid Mikeska, TE

Kamron Sandlin, TE

Trey Knox, TE (Transfer)

Nick Elksnis, TE (Transfer)

Joshua Simon, TE (Transfer)

Oluwatosin Babalade, OT

Jatavius Shivers, OT

Nick Gargiulo, OT (Transfer)



Trovon Baugh, G

Markee Anderson, G

Zavion Hardy, DE (Unsigned)

Monteque Rhames II, DE

Desmond Umeozulu, EDGE

Xzavier McLeod, DT

Elijah Davis, DT (JUCO)

Grayson Howard, ILB

Jalon Kilgore, DB

Zahbari Sandy, DB

Cameron Upshaw Jr, DB

Judge Collier, DB

Current Transfer List:

Austin Stogner, TE (Oklahoma)



Jaheim Bell, TE (FSU)



MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Portal)

Gilber Edmond, EDGE (Portal)

Tyrese Ross, DB (Portal)

RJ Roderick, S (Portal)

Corey Rucker, WR (Portal)

Hot Rod Fitten, EDGE (Portal)

