Skip to main content

Eric Douglas Enters NFL Draft

South Carolina center Eric Douglas has entered the NFL Draft.

The offseason is officially underway for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Gamecocks Digest has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

Center Eric Douglas has entered the NFL Draft. Douglas was a mainstay along the offensive line this season and was a major part of their leadership group. He has good size and athleticism and projects well to the next level.

2023 South Carolina Recruiting Class

  • LaNorris Sellers, QB
  • Dontavius Braswell, RB
  • Mario Anderson, RB (Transfer)
  • CJ Adams, WR
  • Vicari Swain, ATH
  • Kelton Henderson, WR
  • Tyshawn Russell, WR
  • Connor Cox, TE
  • Reid Mikeska, TE
  • Kamron Sandlin, TE
  • Trey Knox, TE (Transfer)
  • Nick Elksnis, TE (Transfer)
  • Joshua Simon, TE (Transfer)
  • Oluwatosin Babalade, OT
  • Jatavius Shivers, OT
  • Nick Gargiulo, OT (Transfer)
  • Trovon Baugh, G
  • Markee Anderson, G
  • Zavion Hardy, DE (Unsigned)
  • Monteque Rhames II, DE
  • Desmond Umeozulu, EDGE
  • Xzavier McLeod, DT
  • Elijah Davis, DT (JUCO)
  • Grayson Howard, ILB
  • Jalon Kilgore, DB
  • Zahbari Sandy, DB
  • Cameron Upshaw Jr, DB
  • Judge Collier, DB

Current Transfer List:

  • Austin Stogner, TE (Oklahoma)
  • Jaheim Bell, TE (FSU)
  • MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Portal)
  • Gilber Edmond, EDGE (Portal)
  • Tyrese Ross, DB (Portal)
  • RJ Roderick, S (Portal)
  • Corey Rucker, WR (Portal)
  • Hot Rod Fitten, EDGE (Portal)

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

6291D76C-1B34-48FC-BA8E-F296A80B7DC6
Football

Eric Douglas Enters NFL Draft

By Evan Crowell
Hot Rod Fitten
Football

Hot Rod Fitten Enters Transfer Portal

By Evan Crowell
Jalen Brooks
Football

Jalen Brooks Declares For NFL Draft

By Evan Crowell
Antwane Wells
Football

Reflecting On 2022 For South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
Spencer Rattler
Football

Spencer Rattler: "We Can't Hang Our Heads After This Loss"

By Andrew Lyon
Sacovie White 3
Football

PHOTOS: Georgia Elite Classic Produces Several Standouts

By Evan Crowell
Shane Beamer
Football

Shane Beamer Reflects On 2022 Season

By Andrew Lyon
Tyler Buchner
Football

Tyler Buchner's Success Accentuates Reoccuring Issues

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19700852
Football

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

By Evan Crowell