FINAL SCORE- Gamecocks Routed By Alabama Crimson Tide, Lose 49-18

The South Carolina Gamecocks were 2-1 headed into their first road game of the year against the Alabama Crimson Tide with hopes of upsetting the number eight team in the country. However, those hopes were quickly crushed after the Tide dominated the first half and didn’t relinquish their grip on the game, winning 49-18.

LaNorris Sellers went 18/30 for 185 yards with both a touchdown and interception. Unfortunately, it was another rough week for Sellers. The Alabama defense thrived in getting pressure on Sellers, which prevented him from getting in a rhythm and making the routine throws that he’s struggled to execute consistently throughout his career. The junior signal caller is the catalyst for the success for the Gamecocks, and his struggles tonight were an indication of the final score. Sellers also coughed the ball for a fumble that led to a turnover.

Matt Fuller IV was once again the main spark of offense for the Gamecocks, leading the way with 122 rushing yards on 23 carries along with a touchdown. Fuller’s success on the ground opened the lane for the Gamecocks to spread the defense out, but that reality did not manifest itself. Regardless of the result, the Gamecocks rushed for over 200 yards, which unfortunately was not enough to change the result of the game.

With Sellers struggling through the air, it’s no surprise that the receivers for the Gamecocks failed to put up big numbers. Nyck Harbor led the way with three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. The next closest receiver was DJ Black, who totaled for 28 yards on two catches. With the massive improvement of the Gamecock rushing attack, the air attack needs to follow suit in order to make the Gamecocks a competitive team.

Defensively, the Gamecocks had their worst showing of the year. They only tallied one sack and forced zero turnovers, which allowed for Alabama QB Keelon Russell to dominate the game, as he totaled for 350 yards on 350 yards and four touchdowns without throwing a pick. Ryan Coleman-Williams also had a huge night with two touchdowns and 98 receiving yards. Vicari Swain and Fred Johnson led the way with seven tackles each. Anthony Addison and Tomiwa Durojaiye each tallied a sack for the Gamecocks as well.

The official dagger in the game came after LaNorris Sellers threw a pick six that took the game to a 35-3 after the defense surrendered a touchdown just one snap prior. The 14 point swing in two minutes took the game from a hopeful comeback to a blowout loss.

The Gamecocks turned the ball over twice without forcing one as well as putting up a horrific display on third down efficiency, going 3/13.

With this loss, the Gamecocks fall to 2-2 and are 0-2 in conference play. With Kentucky and Florida the next two weeks, the road to a winning record is at stake and will likely be dependent on the results of both games. Along with their chances of a winning season, the job safety of Shane Beamer could also be slipping away.