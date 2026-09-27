HALTIME UPDATE: Gamecocks Struggling Mightily, Trail the Tide 35-10.

The South Carolina have concluded the first half of their first road matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Gamecocks currently trail the Tide 35-10. Here is a recap of the first half of action.

First Quarter:

The Gamecocks received the opening kickoff and got off to a quick start with a 56 yard rush from RB Matt Fuller, who has been the team’s most consistent weapon on offense thus far in the season. Despite the favorable starting field position after the rush, the offense stalled and was plagued by a penalty. The drive ended after a missed field goal by Malik Orsan.

Luckily, the Gamecocks were able to force the Tide to punt after going three-and-out on the ensuing drive. Aided by a pass interference call, the Gamecocks moved down the field once again. LaNorris Sellers continued the momentum of the drive with big completions to Mazeo Bennett Jr. and DJ Black. Despite the momentum, the Gamecocks were forced to go for it 28 yards from the endzone on fourth and short before once again being stuffed and crossing midfield without converting points.

The Tide countered quickly on their first play after picking up the massive stop, with Keelon Russell connecting on a 75 yard strike to Lotzeir Brooks, giving them a 7-0 lead. The Gamecocks once again failed to convert, going three-and-out and punting.

The Tide continued to march their way down the field, picking up several first downs. Despite having a massive touchdown rush invalidated by a holding call, the Tide once again found the endzone on another Keelon Russell touchdown strike, this time being to star-receiver Ryan Williams-Coleman, which ended the quarter with the Tide leading 14-0.

Second Quarter:

With the fortunes from the feet of Sellers and Fuller, the Gamecocks found their way in the endzone. Their progress stalled out once again, but they were at least able to nail a 34 yard field goal, cutting the lead to 14-3.

The Tide responded with another drive, which was abetted by a big third down rush from Russell and a roughing the passer penalty at the hands of Dylan Sewart. The drive was concluded with another big touchdown pass from Russell to Coleman-Williams, increasing the Tide’s lead to 21-3.

The Gamecocks picked up a first down on the following drive, by punted away to the Tide three plays later. RB EJ Crowell broke the ensuing drive open with a 39 yard rush. Russell continued his strong night with a 36 yard connection to Noah Rogers before throwing another touchdown to Josh Ford for three yards after reeling in the ball with an impressive one-hand grab. The tide scored only seconds later once again after Alabama DB Red Morgan picked off LaNorris Sellers and returned the interception for a 23 yard touchdown return, moving the lead to a staggering 35-3 lead with 2 minutes left in the half.

Despite the route in progress, Sellers and WR Nyck Harbor connected for a 41 touchdown, cutting the lead to 35-10.

If the Gamecocks want to come back, things will have to change fast.