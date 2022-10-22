Final Thoughts: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to build off a massive win from a couple of weeks ago against Kentucky with another against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The latter is searching for answers regarding their play, primarily on the offensive side of the ball. If the Gamecocks secure a long-awaited win over Texas A&M, they'll need to accomplish a few specific goals.

Let The Game Drive Their Emotions, Not Yours

This is a game where there will be a sense of urgency on both sidelines for differing reasons. The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to validate their win against Kentucky by proving to the rest of the SEC that they didn't win that contest merely because Will Levis didn't start at quarterback for the Wildcats.

They're also looking to finally triumph over the Aggies for the first time in nine attempts, something that the Aggies will try to prevent while they attempt to right the ship that represents the expectations that were set on them at the beginning of the season.

One problem that the Gamecocks have been unable to rid themselves of yet this season has been their inability to hold onto the football. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has thrown eight interceptions this season, but the silver lining in this game is that the Aggies have only snagged two interceptions in six games.

If Rattler can make the right reads in this contest and not try to force any unnecessary throws, then the Gamecocks may have a chance to get a leg up in the turnover battle throughout the game.

Swarm The Aggies Offensive Front

The Gamecock defensive front racked up six sacks against the Kentucky Wildcats in week six and is facing an Aggies offensive line that, according to On3 College Football Analyst Clark Brooks, has given up the highest pressure rate on standard downs in the SEC so far this season.

When you combine this with the uncertainty surrounding the Aggies' quarterback position, the Gamecocks' defensive front will have a golden opportunity to carry over the success they saw against Kentucky over to the matchup on Saturday night.

How to Watch Texas A&M @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, October 22nd, 2022.

Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

