Forecasting What Kentucky Means

Georgia and Arkansas may be better than (4-1) Kentucky in the long run. Granted, the Wildcats had a relatively lackluster schedule to start the year and lost to their first real challenger in Ole Miss.

Nonetheless, they are a formidable opponent that presents a crossroads for South Carolina. Kentucky is ranked No. 13, suffering a slight fall after losing to the Rebels over the weekend.

Quarterback Will Levis has his highs and lows but is one of the sport's best players. He suffered what appeared to be a dislocated finger against Ole Miss but should be ready to go on Saturday.

They are extremely well-coached and will be ready to play. Good teams rebound off losses, so Kentucky will come out with their hair on fire. That's no excuse for the Gamecocks; they must execute and play to their strengths.

Head coach Shane Beamer has done a lot for South Carolina, but there are two feats he has yet to accomplish. Beamer hasn't won an SEC road game or defeated a top-25 team, but he could cross both off his list against Kentucky.

South Carolina is amidst a program overhaul. As per usual, the end goal is to contend on a national level. That's a long process that takes many steps; several have been crossed off the list, but the next is pivotal.

The Gamecocks need to knock off someone of Kentucky's caliber, a national team with apparent flaws. Georgia is historically good and won't play many close football games, while Arkansas was an obvious mismatch up front.

South Carolina and Kentucky match up more comparably. On their best day, South Carolina resembles what Kentucky aspires to be; a team who runs the football at will, plays team defense, and occasionally generates explosive plays.

A win would be monumental for the rest of the season, while a loss sets things on an uncomfortable track. The Gamecocks have a tough road ahead, but their confidence level following this weekend could make the difference.

October 22: vs. Texas A&M (4-3)

October 29: vs. Missouri (2-3)

November 5: @ Vanderbilt (3-2)

November 12: @ Florida (3-2)

November 19: vs. No. 8 Tennessee (4-0)

November 26: @ No. 5 Clemson (5-0)

They can harness momentum moving forward, rallying around an impressive win under the lights. Beating Kentucky would mark a turning page for this program, affirming they are on the right track. It accelerates their timeline and pushes them forward into the national spotlight.

