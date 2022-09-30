Skip to main content

Beamer Provides Update On Greg Adkins

Head coach Shane Beamer provided an update on offensive line coach Greg Adkins, who has stepped away from the team with some medical issues.

David Cloninger from The Post and Courier first reported that offensive line coach Greg Adkins was taking a leave of absence from the team with some medical issues.

Head coach Shane Beamer updated his status on Thursday evening after the game. Beamer seemed confident that Adkins would bounce back from the scare, a comforting sign.

"He’s fine. It’s just a minor medical issue. He’s in great spirits. I don’t think it’s going to be long-term."

Adkins' son is tight end Nate Adkins, who just returned from injury. Beamer complimented the younger Adkins, saying he was the best blocking tight end he has ever coached.

This offensive line group is playing some of their best football of late, and Adkins deserves a lot of credit. They play disciplined and nasty, which is exactly how offensive linemen are taught to play.

The situation is still incredibly fluid, and Adkins will be focused on recuperating. He had some health issues last season, but now will take some time away and focus on regaining his strength. We should see him on the sideline again at some point, but it's anyone's guess as to when.

