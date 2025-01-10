Former Gamecock Kicker Mitch Jeter Sends Notre Dame to the National Championship
In a thrilling conclusion to the Orange Bowl, former Gamecock kicker Mitch Jeter delivered a game-winning field goal that secured Notre Dame’s 27-24 victory over Penn State, sending them to the National Championship.
Jeter, a Concord, North Carolina native, was a key contributor to South Carolina’s special teams during his time in Columbia, forming a strong partnership with punter Kai Kroger. After a tough season for the Gamecocks, who finished with just five wins, Jeter made the decision to enter the transfer portal and join Notre Dame, where he has been a steady presence despite battling a groin injury earlier in the year.
The moment came with Jeter’s clutch kick, which gave Notre Dame the lead, leaving just eight seconds on the clock. This victory marked a historic milestone for the kicker, who became the first in College Football Playoff history to make a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter.
For South Carolina fans, it was a bittersweet moment. While proud of Jeter’s success, many couldn’t help but reflect on how their own team was just a few kicks away from making a playoff run this past season.
Now, Jeter’s attention turns to the National Championship, where he’ll have a chance to add a crowning achievement to his career, with the winner of the Texas-Ohio State game awaiting Notre Dame.
