Gamecocks Finish 19th in Final AP College Football Rankings
After a successful 9-4 season, the South Carolina Gamecocks wrapped up the year ranked 19th in the final AP college football poll, marking a year of significant milestones and impressive achievements. The team boasted four freshmen in the top 100 of the true freshman rankings, with standout EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart earning recognition as the second-best freshman in the nation.
South Carolina’s defense shone brightly, with Kyle Kennard being named the best defensive end, a distinction first reported by Sports Illustrated and later solidified with a prestigious trophy. The Gamecocks also saw LaNorris Sellers, Josiah Thompson, and Dylan Stewart all earn Freshman All-American honors. Sellers was further recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Year, underscoring his tremendous impact on the field.
The Gamecocks' season was a testament to their talent and potential, as they were on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth. While they may have been one or two players away from cracking the final four, they firmly established themselves as one of the best teams in the country. Sports Illustrated was the first to highlight South Carolina’s historic achievement of winning all three of its rivalry trophy games for the first time in school history—against Texas A&M, Missouri, and Clemson.
Head coach Shane Beamer also reached a personal milestone, becoming 2-0 at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium in the rivalry. This added another layer to an already impressive season, as Beamer surpassed Steve Spurrier’s record for most wins in the first four years as head coach at South Carolina, further cementing his place in school history.
The Gamecocks finished 15th in the rankings before the playoffs, solidifying their position as a rising powerhouse in college football. They will conclude the season at 19th, a strong finish to a year full of accomplishments.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on