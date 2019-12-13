Earlier this week the Gamecocks added yet another ACC opponent to their non-conference schedule for down the road. South Carolina agreed to a home-and-home series with the Virginia Tech Hokies for the 2034 and 2035 season.

“By adding Virginia Tech to our future football schedules, it gives us a quality opponent with a regional matchup,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a press release issued by the school. “Coach Muschamp and I are looking to fill our non-conference schedule with teams that would be appealing for our fans and supplement our already-tough Southeastern Conference slate with opponents that our squad will be excited to play. I hope we can make more of these announcements in the near future.”

The news comes a week after the Gamecocks agreed to a home-and-home series with the University of Miami Hurricanes set for the 2026 and 2027 season.

The Gamecocks and the Hokies have met a total of 20 times but have not played each other since the 1991 season. South Carolina holds an 11-7-2 lead in the all-time series that started all the way back in 1905.

The last six times the two teams met, the Gamecocks have either tied or won and have a 4-0-2 record during that time. The most recent game was played in Columbia in 1991 and South Carolina took that one 28-21.