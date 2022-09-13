Game Prep: Georgia's Front Seven

Georgia football is immensely talented; that much is no secret. They are the best team South Carolina will take on this year, and it isn't particularly close. The Bulldogs pose several unique problems for the Gamecocks, but none more daunting than their dominant defensive front.

Fans that followed the 2022 NFL Draft noticed the run of Bulldog defenders taken at the top of the draft. Georgia had five defensive players selected in the first round, including four in their front seven.

Travon Walker, EDGE: No. 1 pick

Jordan Davis, DT: No. 13 pick

Quay Walker, ILB: No. 22 pick

Devonte Wyatt, DT: No. 28 pick

Nakobe Dean, ILB: No. 83 overall

Channing Tindall, ILB: No. 102 overall

Georgia's Sustained Excellence

A mass exodus in talent generally guts a roster and sends programs into downward spirals. For example, LSU boasted one of the greatest offenses in modern history during the 2019 season. They sent four skill players to the first round and had their offensive line win the Joe Moore Award, given to the most outstanding line in college football.

Inevitably, these standouts went on to the NFL. One year later, head coach Ed Orgeron was bought out, and a new era began in Baton Rouge. While no one predicted that fall from Georgia, pundits questioned whether they could maintain their historical play.

Through two games, the answer is a resounding yes. They reloaded massively, and their depth pieces from a year ago have stepped comfortably into the spotlight. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter may be the most dominant interior player in college, while freshman defensive end Mykell Williams sent shock waves through the building in Athens with his opening performance.

They have first-round talent all over their defensive front. Edge rusher Nolan Smith returned to school for his senior season and is playing his best football. Inside linebacker Smael Mondon is a testing freak coming into his own, while his counterpart Jamon Dumas-Johnson was one of the more technically refined linebackers in the 2021 class.

There are matchup problems all over for South Carolina in this one. Their offensive line struggled in week one but bounced back with a strong performance against Arkansas. While the Razorbacks have a respectable defensive front, they aren't in the same universe as Georgia.

Fans will discover quickly that Georgia's front seven is more than talented. Yes, they have Sunday players all over the field, which certainly helps. However, the differentiator is how well-coached they are as a collective. Head coach Kirby Smart works them hard, ensuring they are ready for any look opposing offenses give them.

Can South Carolina Counter Their Front Seven?

That begs the question: how does South Carolina counter? For one, keep going back to the well. Georgia will get pressure; that much is inevitable. Their team-oriented pass-rush is too well-designed not to find home, so the Gamecocks can't get discouraged.

Additionally, the Gamecocks need to gameplan smartly. They can forget about running the football; Smart was a founding father of the 4-2-5 mint front defense, designed to shut down the inside zone and all running success accompanying it.

They won't be able to negate Georgia's line, but they can do their best to neutralize them in some key spots. Most of that responsibility comes down to quarterback Spencer Rattler, who needs to play a clean game pre-snap.

Fans will focus on what Rattler needs to do in post-snap, but everything comes down to what he sees when they break the huddle. Rattler must communicate with his offensive line and effectively know his checks, hots, and when to deliver the football.

His football acumen isn't a problem, but decision-making is. Rattler is a savvy football player who has the answers to the test; the only question is, will he use them?

