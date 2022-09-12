BREAKING: Two Gamecocks Out For The Year

The Gamecocks got some bad news on the injury front today, as the school announced that linebacker Mohamed Kaba and edge rusher Jordan Strachan tore their ACLs against Arkansas.

Both situations will require season-ending surgery, a devastating blow to this South Carolina defense. Kaba and Strachan were both starters expected to play big roles this season but now will be watching from the sideline.

This news is especially devastating for Strachan, who opted to return to school instead of chasing NFL riches. His final year with the Gamecocks will end before it got an opportunity to start, and he will now likely set his eyes on the professional ranks.

Kaba reassured Gamecock fans late Sunday night that he would be back and better than ever. He posted on his Twitter account that he would be back and ready to play.

Head coach Shane Beamer published an official statement along with the news, saying:

"They both worked really hard to prepare for this season and were off to great starts for us. Their best football is still in front of them."

