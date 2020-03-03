Ryan Hilinksi's Off-season To-Do List

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski made his first media appearance Monday after practice and covered a number of topics, including areas of his game he’d like to improve.

Hilinski said he’s heard the jokes about his speed and mobility with one of his favorites comparing him to a semi-truck getting off the freeway. He said that’s been a priority during the off-season.

“Mobility is a big thing that I've worked on,” he said. “I know it’s been voiced a lot and there are concerns in the community, of course and through the coaches and talking to Bobo. It's just one of those things and I've been working in the training room non-stop just getting my legs stronger and I know that I can run faster now.”

“I feel faster during practice. I watch it on film. I might not be as fast when I look at the film, but I feel super fast,” he said. “But I'm moving around a little bit I'm feeling good I'm feeling confident in my up movement in the pocket, escapability stuff like that.

Last year Hilinski was forced to take over as starting quarterback after an injury to Jake Bentley early in the season. The true freshman, he completed 236 of his 406 passes for 2357 yards, 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

This year the sophomore feels like he knows what it takes and it’s now about performing at a high level daily.

“Confidence wasn’t really an issue, I just gotta focus more,” he said. “I’ve gotta be able to be that practice player 110 percent every day and be that same guy. Consistency is something we’re talking a lot about here at the facility. I just gotta be more consistent in my play and go in day in and day out and be that guy for this team.”

During his introductory press conference, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said in order for Hilinski to take that next step as a quarterback, he has to work on his fundamentals. Hilinki said on Monday that they’ve started with his mechanics.

“Yeah right now we're just trying to work on a little bit of upper body stuff just trying to get my elbow up a little bit more,” he said. “It puts less stress on my shoulder and puts less stress in the elbow. Our trainers have done a lot of good stuff with me as well talking about foot plant and stuff like that. It takes pressure off my knees takes pressure off my lower hips.[I’m also working on] getting my inner rotation, outer rotation, stuff like that going. So there's a lot of lot of stuff we’re working on mechanical-wise.”