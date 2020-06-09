Keying In On A Recruiting Hotspot For South Carolina: Frederick Douglass High

Gamecock Recruiting: Top Prospects from Atlanta's Frederick Douglass High School

With South Carolina continually poaching Peach State prospects, Douglass High School would be a program that the Gamecocks’ coaching staff will be taking a close look at.

Today’s addition features one of the Atlanta Public School powers, Frederick Douglass High School, located on the Southside of the city. This program is an extension of the last article, as it’s only 20 minutes north of talent-rich programs like Creekside and Langston Hughes, both located in Fairburn, and both programs the South Carolina coaching staff knows well.

You can bet your bottom dollar that South Carolina Head Coach Will Muschamp and his staff will be visiting Douglass High School in the near future. As recruiting speeds up year after year, going after underclassmen like the four young men below becomes more critical. The film below will do the explaining, as all four prospects represent the class of 2022.

Further, it’s not even all the prospects that Douglass will place into Division I. This program will be loaded for the next two seasons.

Quintavious Lockett, RB, 5-11, 220-pounds

Arguably the best running back prospect from the state of Georgia, regardless of class, would be Lockett. He’s a bruiser, and his film proved he possesses the balance after contact to earn the difficult between-the-tackles yards that most running backs simply will not gain after being hit.

A good forward-lean running style and top-notch stiff arm were also on display via Lockett’s sophomore film. Offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Kentucky and Virginia Tech, among others, also speak volumes for the young talent.

Lockett plays a style similar to South Carolina's class of 2020 running back Marshawn Lloyd. Hit the defender first and ask questions later. Lloyd proved to be a bull in a China shop, and Lockett played the 2019 season much the same way. Because South Carolina likes to play down-hill power football, Lockett should be a player to really keep a close eye on moving forward.

Beyond Lockett, for some reason the Douglass prospects did not yet earn the recognition they deserve, at least from recruiting services. Do not be fooled, however, as the following three players can all play football.

Curtez Dorsey, CB/FS, 6-2, 165-pounds

The no. 1 request from college coaches, finding long and lean cornerbacks. With today’s spread offenses being pass heavy, it’s no wonder why. Dorsey fits what college coaches desire. It’s just a matter of whether he ends up at cornerback or safety, as he’s capable of playing either position.

Dorsey needs technical refinement like any young defensive back, but he’s also a natural at making the clutch play. Within the video below, Dorsey causes a fumble, intercepts a pass, and knocks away two sure-fire touchdowns.

With Dorsey’s wingspan and natural quickness, despite only heading into his junior year, he could blow up and be a national recruit. One cannot teach length, and that’s exactly what college coaches like Coach Muschamp desire. Dorsey’s frame should be considered much the same as Gamecocks’ incoming freshman cornerback Joey Hunter, also an Atlanta-area player.

Hunter blew up as a senior after a growth spurt. Dorsey already gained the height, and now he just needs to keep on playing. His talent simply needs to be refined.s

Quientin Williams, WR, 6-1, 170-pounds

Williams provided the deep threat for Douglass during the 2019 season. He’s a player that constantly found himself behind the secondary and running into the end zone. His speed, while impressive, represents only one of his primary traits.

Williams can cut and move while running full tilt. He will be a really good wide receiver within the screen game, as well as a player that makes the jump ball catches in the red zone, due to his explosiveness.

Gaddis Heath, WR, 6-1, 170-pounds

The most unknown prospect for Douglass would be Heath. Also a very good point guard, Heath simply needs more opportunities to show what he can do. If he truly concentrates his efforts towards the gridiron instead of the hardwood, Heath could be a steal for a major college football program.

Heath’s savviness and good hands were on display during the first play in the film below, and he also proved he understands zone concepts as he found the dead spots during the two plays thereafter. With his natural physical talent combined with intelligence, this will be a player that can grab college attention during the next two seasons.

Some of Atlanta’s best players came out of Douglass in the past. Jamal Lewis, the big-time running back for the University of Tennessee (1998 national champs) and a key cog for the great 2000 Baltimore Ravens team that won Super Bowl XXXV, played for Douglass.

Lewis is but one player from the Atlanta Public School system that made it to the NFL. There are many others, and once the 2020 season gets rolling the talented underclassmen for Douglass will begin to receive their just due. It’s only a matter of time.

Next article will feature Grayson High School, located in Gwinnett County just east of Atlanta. It’s one of America’s highest-producing Division I football counties.