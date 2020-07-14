InfiniT Camp Spotlight: Gamecock Target Denzel Moore

This past Saturday's InfiniT Football Camp showcased young talent from South Carolina and the surrounding states and one standout was South Carolina target Denzel Moore.

Though just a rising sophomore, more is already on the radar of a number of SEC schools including South Carolina.

Moore is a 6-2, 220 pound defensive end from Norcross, Ga. has received offers from South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State and many more

His Meadowcreek coach Bryant Harrison said he already has the tools to be a great player if he continues to work.

"One of the biggest things that stands out with Denzel is his change of direction," he said. "He's a very coachable kid, works very hard and he has very good speed. He doesn't know how fast he can be. Once he understands how to run, he's going to be a lot better. He was in the Under Armour Camp and he ran a 4.76 in the shuttle. His change of direction is what makes him elite."

Moore said the South Carolina fanbase has already been showing him love, but for now his options are still open.