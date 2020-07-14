GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

InfiniT Camp Spotlight: Gamecock Target Denzel Moore

Chaunte'l Powell

This past Saturday's InfiniT Football Camp showcased young talent from South Carolina and the surrounding states and one standout was South Carolina target Denzel Moore. 

Though just a rising sophomore, more is already on the radar of a number of SEC schools including South Carolina. 

Moore is a 6-2, 220 pound defensive end from Norcross, Ga. has received offers from South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State and many more

His Meadowcreek coach Bryant Harrison said he already has the tools to be a great player if he continues to work. 

"One of the biggest things that stands out with Denzel is his change of direction," he said. "He's a very coachable kid, works very hard and he has very good speed. He doesn't know how fast he can be. Once he understands how to run, he's going to be a lot better. He was in the Under Armour Camp and he ran a 4.76 in the shuttle. His change of direction is what makes him elite."

Moore said the South Carolina fanbase has already been showing him love, but for now his options are still open. 

Gamecock target Denzel Moore out of Norcross, Ga. warms up before the start of the InfiniT Football Camp.&nbsp;
Gamecock target Denzel Moore out of Norcross, Ga. warms up before the start of the InfiniT Football Camp.&nbsp;
Gamecock target Denzel Moore out of Norcross, Ga. warms up before the start of the InfiniT Football Camp.&nbsp;
Gamecock target Denzel Moore out of Norcross, Ga. participaes in a drill during the InfiniT Football Camp.&nbsp;
Gamecock target Denzel Moore out of Norcross, Ga. participaes in a drill during the InfiniT Football Camp.&nbsp;
Gamecock target Denzel Moore out of Norcross, Ga. participaes in a drill during the InfiniT Football Camp.&nbsp;
InfiniT Camp Spotlight: Denzel Moore
InfiniT Camp Spotlight: Denzel Moore
InfiniT Camp Spotlight: Denzel Moore
InfiniT Camp Spotlight: Denzel Moore
InfiniT Camp Spotlight: Denzel Moore
InfiniT Camp Spotlight: Denzel Moore
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Athletic Directors Meet With Commissioner; Sankey Expresses Concern

SEC athletic directors had their first in-person meeting since March. Commissioner Greg Sankey later appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and discussed what needs to happen to salvage football season.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Target Commits To FAU

Chaunte'l Powell

A'ja Wilson Announces Aces' Schedule Release

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Coaches Issue Another PSA

Chaunte'l Powell

Potential 2026 World Cup Destinations

Chaunte'l Powell

Collin Morikawa Topped Justin Thomas In Workday Charity Open

Chaunte'l Powell

Four-Star DE Commits To South Carolina

Sunday afternoon Will Muschamp's 2021 received a boost with the commitment of George Wilson Jr.

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock Makes Appearance At Local Football Camp

TJ Brunson spoke with local prospects at the InfiniT Camp on Saturday.

Chaunte'l Powell

Greg Sankey Expresses Concern About Upcoming Season

Chaunte'l Powell

As Conference Schedules Continue To Change, Doubt About Season Grows

The Ivy League cancelled all fall sports while several Power 5 conferences have gone to conference-only schedules, creating more doubt about the season.

Chaunte'l Powell