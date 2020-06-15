GamecockDigest
How Will Muschamp Was Able To Secure His Latest 2021 Commitment

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina WIll Muschmap continues to load up on Georgia talent. Monday afternoon three-star defensive back Jayden Johnosn took to his person Twitter page to announce his commitment to the University of South Carolina.

The 6-2, 200 pound 2021 prospect out of Cedartown, Ga spoke with Rivals and said his relationship with the coaching staff is a big part of what sealed the deal.

“One of the reason was the good connection with the coaches. They text me everyday, they show a lot of love” he said. “Another reason is at the DB position, I have a chance to get early playing time. Spurs up.”

Later this week the Gamecocks find out if their 2021 defensive unit will further be bolstered with the announcement of Shemar Pearl out of Garden City Community College.

Shemar Pearl will be the next commitThe 6-5, 235 pound weakside defensive end from Plano, Tx has narrowed his decision down to South Carolina, Missouri and Texas Tech and on June 18th will make his announcement.

Pearl, originally committed to Mizzou out of high school and then decommitted, but was re-offered by the Tigers. This past season he logged 22 tackles and two sacks in 11 games played for Garden City Community College.

