Four-Star WR Has Gamecocks In His Top Five

Will Muschamp continues to address the needs of the team this spring as the Gamecocks have extended a number offers as well as received some big announcements by a few prospects. Here’s a look at how his 2021 class is shaking out so far.

Saturday, JJ Jones, the four-star wide receiver out of Myrtle Beach, narrowed his decision down to five and the Gamecocks made the cut. He took to his personal Twitter account to announce he will be choosing between South Carolina, UNC, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi State.

The Gamecocks started the weekend off with a commitment from Trenilyas Tatum. Tatum is a four-star outside linebacker out of Georgia where he’s ranked 24th overall in the state according to 247Sports.

South Carolina made Tatum’s Top 8 along with Oklahoma, Virginia, Louisville, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. He spoke with Rivals.com on making the decision and said “South Carolina is a great school for me.”

-In April, Bryce Steele, the four-star linebacker out of Alexandria, Va. committed to the South Carolina After narrowing his choices down to UNC, USC and Texas, Steele spoke with Rivals on what made him choose the Gamecocks.

IN THE HUNT

-Four-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett announced earlier this weekend that South Carolina was amongst his Top 8. The Fairfield, Ala. prospect is deciding between the Gamecocks, Ole Miss, Texas A & M, Georgia, UAB, Louisville, Kentucky and Tennessee.

-Earlier this week Tar’Varish Dawson announced South Carolina was amongst his Top 6. Dawson is a four-star athlete out of Lehigh Acres, Fl. And has narrowed it down to South Carolina, Auburn, UCF, Miami, Minnesota and Louisville.

OFFERS MADE

-Santana Hopper, 6-2, 285 lb DT, Shelby, N.C.

-Tre Donaldson, 6-2, 185 lb S, Tallahassee, Fl.

-Xavier Simmons, 6-1, 210 lb, OLB, El Paso, Tx.

-Thomas Davis, 6-2.5, 223 lb OLB, Valdosta, Ga.  committed to Mississippi State.

-Dakota Twitty, 6-3.5, 195 lb WR, Mooresboro, N.C.

-Chris Lawson Jr.,

-Francois Nolton, 6-4, 213 lb, DE, Miami, Ff.

-Jayden Johnson, 6-2, 195 lb, ATH, Cedartown, Ga.

-Ty Anderson, 6-0, 205 lb, LB from Thomasville, Ga.

-Jaylen Sneed, 6-2, 200 lb, LB, Hilton Head.

-Caleb Etienne, the number one offensive tackle in JUCO, was made an offer this spring as well.