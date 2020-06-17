GamecockDigest
Gamecocks Land 6'6 OT Shortly After Offering

Chaunte'l Powell

The commits keep coming for South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp as another one of his 2021 prospects made the official announcement on Wednesday.

Three-star offensive tackle Jordan Davis out of Creekside, Ga. took to his personal twitter page to make his decision public.

“First I would like to thank everyone who helped me make it this far from my mom to my Creekside high school coach’s believing in me since day 1 to my friends and family,” the post read. “I had reviewed my options and what’s best for me and what I can get teh most out of with that being said I am Committed 100% to the University of South Caroilna! #SpursUp #Gamecocks.”

Davis is a 6’6 290 pound prospect received his first Power 5 offer just two days ago and told Sports Illustrated’s Brooks Austin that talks with the coaching staff went well.

Davis will join an offensive line that Muschamp has said has a lot of depth. During the offseason, Muschamp made an appearance on SportsTalk Radio and said he liked what he feels there’s a lot of depth at the position. Muschamp added that there are a number of players that can become key contributors.

“We felt very good about our offensive line through five practices,” he said. “Jazston Turnetine came in at left tackle position and was really playing extremely well and progressing. We moved [Sadarius Hutcherson] back inside to his more natural position at guard. And obviously the snaps that Jaylen Nichols and Jakai Moore got as true freshmen, certainly they’re going to benefit from that moving forward.”

