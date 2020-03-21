GamecockDigest
Four-Star LB Receives Offer From South Carolina

Chaunte'l Powell

The offers continue to roll out from the University of South Carolina, the latest going to Keaten Wade, a four-star linebacker out of Tennessee.

The 6’4” 215 pound class of 2022 prospect announced the offer on his personal Twitter page.

Wade is an outside linebacker as well as a varsity basketball player.

Will Muschamp noted that he saw many of his 2019 prospects on the basketball court and it allowed him to see an explosiveness and athleticism that translates well on the football field.

So far this offseason, Muschamp has secured commitments from three members of the 2021 class with quarterback Colten Gauthier being the latest.

Gauthier is a three-star pro-style quarterback according to 247Sports and already has a working relationship with current Gamecock quarterbacks Luke Doty and Ryan Hilinski.

Earlier this month Sam Reynold Jr. committed. The safety out of Alabaster, Ala. recorded 40 solo tackles and 68 total tackles this past season while causing and recovering a fumble. He helped lead Thompson High School to a 7A State championship. Thompson is two-sport athlete, exceling at track and field as well.

In February Blythewood running back Brandon Edwards committed to the Gamecocks as a walk-oin.

January saw Westlake cornerback Demarko Williams

Tracking all the players entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

Chaunte'l Powell

Colorado governor signs bill allowing NCAA athletes to profit off of name and likeness.

Chaunte'l Powell

Kaela Davis Gives Update While Showing The Harsh Reality Many WNBA Players Are Now Faced With

Davis is returning home but she, like the rest of the WNBA, wonders what the future holds with the season right around the corner

Chaunte'l Powell

Tyasha Harris Wins The Dawn Staley Award

Harris is just the 2nd Gamecock in program history to win the award.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Staley Named Finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

This is the fourth time since 2014 that Staley has been named a finalist for the award.

University of South Carolina Athletics

The Rams release RB Todd Gurley. Where could he end up next season?

Chaunte'l Powell

Nebraska State Patrol Says Complaint Filed By Marcus Lattimore Is Under Review

The Former Gamecock and his wife Miranda were pulled over Wednesday and accused of trafficking drugs.

Chaunte'l Powell

Boston, Harris Named to AP All-America Teams

They are the seventh and eighth Gamecocks all-time to be on one of the AP's All-America teams.

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina Receives Commitment From 3-Star QB

Colton Gauthier's commitment Wednesday puts the Gamecocks at a total of five recruits for 2021.

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: an unnamed UGA staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

Chaunte'l Powell