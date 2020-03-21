Four-Star LB Receives Offer From South Carolina

The offers continue to roll out from the University of South Carolina, the latest going to Keaten Wade, a four-star linebacker out of Tennessee.

The 6’4” 215 pound class of 2022 prospect announced the offer on his personal Twitter page.

Wade is an outside linebacker as well as a varsity basketball player.

Will Muschamp noted that he saw many of his 2019 prospects on the basketball court and it allowed him to see an explosiveness and athleticism that translates well on the football field.

So far this offseason, Muschamp has secured commitments from three members of the 2021 class with quarterback Colten Gauthier being the latest.

Gauthier is a three-star pro-style quarterback according to 247Sports and already has a working relationship with current Gamecock quarterbacks Luke Doty and Ryan Hilinski.

Earlier this month Sam Reynold Jr. committed. The safety out of Alabaster, Ala. recorded 40 solo tackles and 68 total tackles this past season while causing and recovering a fumble. He helped lead Thompson High School to a 7A State championship. Thompson is two-sport athlete, exceling at track and field as well.

In February Blythewood running back Brandon Edwards committed to the Gamecocks as a walk-oin.

January saw Westlake cornerback Demarko Williams