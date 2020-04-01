Javon Kinlaw Clock's In At #10 On SI's Big Board

Gamecock fans may hear a familiar name sooner rather than later in this year's NFL draft as Javon Kinlaw continues to improve his draft stock.

Long-time NFL analyst Mel kiper has him going as high as ninth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars and cited Kinlaw's "tremendous athleticism," versatility and the pressure he brings in the interior as reasons why.

Kinlaw put scouts on notice after recording 35 tackles and 6 six during his senior year and being named an Associated Press All-American.

While his draft profile says Kinlaw needs to work on his technique as well as his overall consistency, he has the raw tools and skill saw to be considered by several scouts as the best pass rusher in this year's draft.

As of now the NFL draft is still set to begin on April 23, at 8 p.m. EST.

Gamecock fans join the discussion below.

https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina/football/how-high-do-you-think-javon-kinlaw-will-be-picked-in-this-year-s-nfl-8oNQfXU-VU2LZdrYn6X9Wg