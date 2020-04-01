GamecockDigest
Javon Kinlaw Clock's In At #10 On SI's Big Board

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock fans may hear a familiar name sooner rather than later in this year's NFL draft as Javon Kinlaw continues to improve his draft stock.

Long-time NFL analyst Mel kiper has him going as high as ninth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars and cited Kinlaw's "tremendous athleticism," versatility and the pressure he brings in the interior as reasons why.

Kinlaw put scouts on notice after recording 35 tackles and 6 six during his senior year and being named an Associated Press All-American.

While his draft profile says Kinlaw needs to work on his technique as well as his overall consistency, he has the raw tools and skill saw to be considered by several scouts as the best pass rusher in this year's draft.

As of now the NFL draft is still set to begin on April 23, at 8 p.m. EST.

Gamecock fans join the discussion below.

https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina/football/how-high-do-you-think-javon-kinlaw-will-be-picked-in-this-year-s-nfl-8oNQfXU-VU2LZdrYn6X9Wg

Football

Boston Adds WBCA Freshman of the Year Honors

The addition of the WBCA made Boston the unanimous winner of the title this season as the Associated Press and USBWA also bestowed it upon her in recent weeks.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Gamecock Fans Can Watch Former Standouts For Free With WNBA League Pass

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert announced fans can sign up for a free 30-day trial of WNBA League Pass.

Chaunte'l Powell

NCAA DI Council Grants Eligibility Waiver For Spring Sports Athletes Affected By COVID-19

Financial rules were also adjusted to allow more scholarships. Winter sports were denied the provision.

Chaunte'l Powell

