LaNorris Sellers Reportedly Signs Massive NIL Deal, What it Means for Future of South Carolina Football
The South Carolina Gamecocks have reportedly signed QB, LaNorris Sellers to a massive NIL Deal, locking him up for the future of South Carolina football. Here's what it means for the Gamecocks.
We live in an expensive world of college football nowadays. If you perform at a premium position like quarterback, you get paid. It's the way of the world. Which means when LaNorris Sellers leads the South Carolina Gamecocks to a (9-3) record in his first year starting... he's going to be heavily sought after — even if it's "illegal."
To be clear, LaNorris Sellers never enterred the NCAA Transfer Portal, but that didn't stop other SEC Teams from reportedly trying to poach Sellers. Reports surfaced this week that South Carolina has put all of those fears to bed, signing Sellers to a blockbuster deal that will keep him in Columbia, South Carolina for 2025.
The cohesiveness at the quarterback position is paramount in this sport, but even more for the Gamecocks in 2025 as they will be breaking in new offensive coordinator Mike Shula after the departure of Dowell Logains to become the head coach at Appalachian State.
In addition to retaining Sellers, the Gamecocks added Ohio State transfer Air Noland to the room as well. Noland has four years of eligibilty remaining and is transferring to South Carolina as the presumed backup in 2025.
