South Carolina Earns the Commitment of 2027 Defensive Back Aamaury Fountain

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks earn the second commitment from the 2027 class. Defensive back Aamaury Fountain joins Jernard Albright as commits in the class.

Fountain is a 6-foot-1 and 171 pound corner out of Northside High School in Warner Robins, Georgia. Rated as a three-star prospect in the 2027 class and the 39th overall player in the state of Georgia. He chose the Gamecocks over other offers from BYU, Alabama, Auburn, Duke, and Florida.

Fountain helps fill a need at the defensive back room that will have openings in the next two seasons. This is the second commitment in just over a week as safety Jernard Albright also committed on Christmas Day.

