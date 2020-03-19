GamecockDigest
Nebraska State Patrol Says Complaint Filed By Marcus Lattimore Is Under Review

Chaunte'l Powell

Former South Carolina Gamecock Marcus Lattimore and his wife Miranda were continuing their cross country trip Wednesday when they had a disturbing encounter with a Nebraska State Trooper.

Miranda took to her personal Twitter account to document incident, saying she and Marcus were pulled over for going 80 mph in a 75 zone. The officer then told the couple to exit their vehicle and they were searched for drugs. 

The NSP tweeted a statement saying that the incident is under review. 

