How Technology Is Helping The Gamecocks Stay Locked In On Will Muschamp's Gameplan

Chaunte'l Powell

Like most people during this time, the South Carolina Gamecock football team is relying on technology to get through these tough times.

As hard as it is to manage without actually being on a practice field, Will Muschamp and his staff have found a way with a number of apps.

One such app is Learn to Win Sports, an interactive tool that allows players to learn the playbook with more than just rote memorization.

Here’s a look at how the app works:

College football is moving forward and integrating more technology as seen here during the Under Armour All-American game. where future college athletes came together and had a good bit to learn in a short amount of time. 

South Carolina is also taking advantage of the SEC approved four hours a week of meeting time but having daily Zoom conferences.  

Muschamp said in a teleconference earlier this week that the Gamecocks have completed the first phase of their spring practice, or install 1, and are moving on to installs 2-5.

Muschamp credited the new director of player development Connor Shaw with coming up with creative ways to help the Gamecocks stay engaged while practicing social distancing.

“Connor Shaw is meeting on Zoom with our team one time a week to go through the mental issues,” he said. [Shaw’s helping them] develop a routine while staying positive and staying connected with social distancing and physical distancing and making sure our team is staying connected and Connor is doing a great job of that.”

