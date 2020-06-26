Gamecocks Make Early Top 5 For Four-Star Running Back

One of the best running backs for the class of 2022 placed the Gamecocks into his top five schools.

In a recent sit down interview, Quintavious Lockett of Frederick Douglass High School in Atlanta discussed his game and which of the number of schools that have extended an offer so far have made his top five; and it’s an impressive list.

“South Carolina, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Alabama,” he said, noting that they’re in no particular order.

As for programs that Lockett liked growing up, two schools stood out to him.

“Oregon and Clemson. Clemson,” he said. “Because I knew James Davis and he went [to Clemson]. Oregon because of the uniforms.”

Many people know about recruits being drawn to Oregon’s uniforms so it’s no surprise that Lockett is impressed as well.

Davis is a former Douglass standout and thus the connection Lockett has with the Clemson Tigers.

While his top five schools are located in the southeast, Lockett said distance won’t be an issue when it comes to making his college decision.

“As long as I get a free scholarship, I don’t care where I go,” he said.

That answer fit the vibe of the entire conversation. Lockett just loves football and loves to compete.

As of right now, Rivals.com has Lockett listed as a four-star prospect and his recruitment will truly hit high gear this September when college coaches begin to call and text. For now, Lockett knows a little bit about the recruiting process, and he’s starting to learn about the schools. A certain program in Columbia, SC already had him on campus.

He’s already been to South Carolina with some friends to check out the school. He said he liked it quite a bit. It will be interesting to see where the Gamecocks stand with Lockett’s recruitment after the bombardment of calls and texts take place on September 1st of this year.

When watching film of his school running backs across the country, there’s a trend of quicker, faster, and somewhat smaller running backs. There’s nothing wrong with that style of play. There’s still room for some thunder as well.

When someone turns on the film of Lockett, thunder is what one will receive. The 5-11, 210-pound running back can go the distance, but he’s the type of running back that does most of his damage between the tackles.

Here’s a look at Atlanta, GA (Douglass) prospect’s film, from start to finish. It’s quite impressive, as this film is against top competition and it’s sophomore footage.

After sitting down and speaking with Lockett, a few things stood out about this young man. First, he’s a quiet personality, but supremely confident. He knows he’s good. That’s important because to play at a major program a player must believe in himself to perform at the highest level.

Second, while naturally gifted, Lockett understands being a running back means watching his weight to be even quicker, more effective. Lockett lost 10-pounds since last season. He’s going to be even more difficult to bring down come the 2020 season.

Finally, Lockett cherishes contact. He’s an old-school type of football player. He would rather run through a player as opposed to go around them. That type of physical power is something offensive linemen enjoy blocking for game after game. He’s still working to get better.

In 2019 Lockett racked up 2,100 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. Considering he plays against Georgia talent, those are eye-popping numbers. He wants more, despite his success.

“Get my feet better, work on my agility, and even better vision than I had last year,” he said.

When asked what his best attribute would be, Lockett did not hesitate to answer. “my size because people are afraid to touch me.” Bold statement, yes. Then again, Lockett barrelled his way to those 34 touchdowns last season.

When he gets in the hole against a linebacker, Lockett really looks forward to that matchup.

“If I have to get the touchdown or the first down, I’ll go straight through him,” he said.