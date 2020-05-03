GamecockDigest
Recruiting Recap: This Week's Offers and Commitments

Chaunte'l Powell

Will Muschamp remains busy and continues to bolster his 2021 class. This week saw a number offers as well as some big announcements by a few prospects.

The Gamecocks started the weekend off with a commitment from Trenilyas Tatum. Tatum is a four-star outside linebacker out of Georgia where he’s ranked 24th overall in the state according to 247Sports.

South Carolina made Tatum’s Top 8 along with Oklahoma, Virginia, Louisville, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. He spoke with Rivals.com on making the decision and said “South Carolina is a great school for me.”

IN THE HUNT

-Four-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett announced earlier this weekend that South Carolina was amongst his Top 8. The Fairfield, Ala. prospect is deciding between the Gamecocks, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia, UAB, Louisville, Kentucky and Tennessee.

-Earlier this week Tar’Varish Dawson announced South Carolina was amongst his Top 6. Dawson is a four-star athlete out of Lehigh Acres, Fl. And has narrowed it down to South Carolina, Auburn, UCF, Miami, Minnesota and Louisville.

OFFERS MADE THIS WEEK

-Santana Hopper, 6-2, 285 lb DT, Shelby, N.C.

-Tre Donaldson, 6-2, 185 lb S, Tallahassee, Fl.

-Xavier Simmons, 6-1, 210 lb, OLB, El Paso, Tx.

-Thomas Davis, 6-2.5, 223 lb OLB, Valdosta, Ga.  committed to Mississippi State.

-Dakota Twitty, 6-3.5, 195 lb WR, Mooresboro, N.C.

-Chris Lawson Jr.,

