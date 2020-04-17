GamecockDigest
WR Coach Bryan McClendon Reportedly Heading To Oregon

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon is reportedly heading to Oregon and filling out Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff.

Zach Barnett of Football Scoop reported Friday that the two parties have agreed to terms.

McClendon was one of Will Muschamp’s original hires when he took the job at South Carolina, serving as co-offensive coordinator, then sole offensive coordinator before named wide receivers coach this year.

McClendon garnered some interest from NFL teams and reportedly turned down a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He replaces Jovon Bougknight who was hired by Kentucky last month to coach wide receivers.

Muschamp’s staff was finalized just days before the Gamecocks’ first spring practice back in February. Muschamp said he was confident in what each member at the time brought to their respective positions and felt their previous working relationships with one another would come in handy.

Many of the coaches on staff have a history with one another, thus making the transition easier. Muschamp spoke on several on all of the new hires during that Tuesday.

“Joe Cox, you see why Mike [Bobo] was adamant about having Joe here. Very bright, very intelligent, a really good teacher, does a great job with our players, really a good evaluator as far as recruiting is concerned, does a nice job on the recruiting front,” Muschamp said. “So I think he will be a very valuable member of our staff moving forward. And if we continue to evaluate our staff looking at things, moving Bobby back to running backs, Wolf obviously is coaching offensive line, and Bryan McClendon coaching receivers.”

