University of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp used the words explosive and athletic quite often when he took to the podium Wednesday afternoon to discuss his 2019 early signing class.

The Gamecocks saw 17 high school athletes sign during day one of the early period. ESPN ranked the class at 16th in the nation.

The crown jewel of the signing class didn’t actually sign. South Carolina received verbal commitment from five-star defensive end Jordan Burch. The Hammond High prospect made his decision on ESPNU Wednesday afternoon and chose the Gamecocks over LSU, Alabama and Clemson, but didn’t send in his letter of intent the day he made said choice.

When asked if he was concerned about players who had committed but not signed possibly changing their minds, Muschamp was very curt with his response.

“No. Absolutely no. Excited about it,” he said.

Luke Doty, O’Donnell Fortune, Dominick Hill, Trai Jones, Mohamed Kaba, Vershon Lee, MarShawn Lloyd, Jazston Turnetine, Tyshawn Wannamaker and Michael Wyman will be early enrolling next month.

Muschamp said he’s very excited for those players to enroll and when asked if he sees any of the incoming freshmen competing for playing time immediately, he said he expects everyone to compete for time.

The Gamecocks missed out on four-star linebacker Desmond Tisdel, who committed to Auburn, but saw three-star athlete Jaheim Bell choose South Carolina over Florida State.

Here’s who the Gamecocks have signed thus far:

- MarShawn Lloyd RB, 5’9, 211 lbs, Middletown, Del. (DeMatha Catholic)

- Luke Doty, QB, 6’1, 185 lbs, Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach)

- Vershon Lee, OL, 6’3, 300 lbs, Woodbridge, Va. (Freedom)

- Tyshawn Wannamaker, OL, 6’3, 347 lbs, St. Matthews, S.C. (Calhoun County)

- Trai Jones, OL, 6’2, 276 lbs, Abbeville, S.C. (Abbeville)

- Dominick Hill, DB, 6’0, 188 lbs, Orlando, Fla. (Jones)

- Joey Hunter, DB, 6’0, 197 lbs, Atlanta, Ga.(Sandy Creek)

- Michael Wyman, WR, 6’2, 188 lbs, Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley)

- Rico Powers Jr., WR, 6’1, 183 lbs, Atlanta, Ga. (Hapeville Charter Academy)

- Mohamed Kaba, LB, 6’2, 212 lbs, Clinton, N.C. (Clinton)

- Rashad Amos, RB, 6’0, 215 lbs, Atlanta (Sandy Creek)

- Jaheim Bell, ATH, 6’2, 207 lbs, Valdosta, Georgia

- O’Donnell Fortune, DB, 6’1, 172 lbs, Sumter, S.C. (Sumter)

- Tonka Hemingway, DL, 6’2, 259 lbs, Conway, S.C. (Conway)

- Makius Scott, DL, 6’3,306 lbs, Gainesville, Ga. (Gainesville)

- Eric Shaw, ATH, 6’4, 205 lbs, Dadeville, Ala. (Reeltown)

- Jazston Turnetine, OL, 6’6, 337 lbs, Ellenwood, Ga. (Hutchinson C.C.)