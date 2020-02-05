National Signing Day Updates

National Signing Day started bright and early with a few pleasant surprises for South Carolina.

First, Westwood High defensive end Gilber Edmond signed with the Gamecocks. The 6’4” 215 pound three-star prospect out of Fort Pierce, Fl. was previously a USF commit and flipped at the last minute.

Next, wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell publicly made his choice between South Carolina and Tennessee. The 6’3” 190 pound three-star prospect put on a Gamecock beanie and told his classmates at Northwestern High up in Rock Hill that he will be attending the University of South Carolina.

ZaQuandre White made his December commitment official and signed his letter of intent to play with South Carolina as well Wednesday morning.

White comes in after a standout season at Iowa Western Community College where he ended as the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back. In eight games played with the Reivers last year, White rushed for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Before becoming a JUCO standout, White was a Florida State Seminole where he actually played linebacker. During the 2018 season he recorded 22 tackles in 11 games played. He recorded a career-high seven tackles against North Carolina State that year.

Coming out of high school, White was a consensus four-star recruit and the top running back in the state of Florida. He was rated the nation’s No. 7 running back and the No. 141 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite. White was also ranked among the nation’s Top 150 players and Top 15 running backs by ESPN and Scout.

Here’s a look at commits USC is still waiting to sign.

-Jordan Burch, DE, 6’5, 275 lbs, Columbia, S.C. (Hammond) 1 p.m.

-Alex Huntley, DT, 6’4, 285 lbs, Columbia, S.C. (Hammond) 1p.m.

The Gamecocks special teams commits will not be signing today, but will enroll over the summer and be a part of the 2021 scholarship class. They include:

-Kai Kroeger, P, 6’3, 190 lbs, Lake Forest, Ill. (Lake Forest)

-Mitch Jeter, 5’11, 175 lbs, Concord, N.C. (Cannon School)

Make sure to follow @chauntelpowell on Twitter as she's live on the scene at Hammond this afternoon.