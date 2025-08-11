New Orleans Saints HC Kellen Moore Updates QB Battle After First Preseason Game
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore provided an update on the quarterback battle between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough.
The New Orleans Saints had their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers which provided a look at both Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough as they compete for the starting job.
Rattler got the nod in the first game and finished 7/11 for 53 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Shough on the other hand finished the day 15/22 for 165 yards, a touchdown and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Following the game, head coach Kellen Moore provided his insight on the performances by both quarterbacks and this is what he had to say.
"For all three, I think there are going to be some good moments, there's going to be some moments we want to have back," Moore said. "We get to learn from those and get better this week. [Rattler] did some good stuff coming out there. Using his feet in some situations where he avoided zone areas, he was able to make some plays out of it. Probably for us, playing some situational football where we were close on getting some points and we just weren't able to get it done. Tyler [Shough] played a little bit more just between the second and third quarter. Great two minute drive right before the half. I thought he did some really good things there. He felt under control, I thought he managed the situations really well."
Moore has mentioned that the organization is in no rush to make a decision on who the starter will be. Both quarterbacks have been taking turns with the first-team offense throughout training camp and the Saints will continue to weigh their options before the first game of the season rolls around.
Rattler started multiple games for the Saints last season but the rookie Shough is not backing down and has certainly made it an interesting battle in New Orleans.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: