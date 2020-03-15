NFL's CBA Agreement Not Well Received By All
Chaunte'l Powell
Almost 2,000 NFL players voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement that will run through the next 11 seasons.
The agreement had a few new amendments including:
- Two playoff teams added for 2020.
- A 17-game season starting in 2021.
- An increase in league minimum salaries.
- An increase in player revenue share.
The changes didn't sit well with a number of players and their spouses, including NFL Player's Association representative Malcolm Jenkins as well as Eric Reid. They took to social media to voice their displeasure.