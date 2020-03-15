GamecockDigest
NFL's CBA Agreement Not Well Received By All

Chaunte'l Powell

Almost 2,000 NFL players voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement that will run through the next 11 seasons.

The agreement had a few new amendments including: 

- Two playoff teams added for 2020.

- A 17-game season starting in 2021.

- An increase in league minimum salaries.

- An increase in player revenue share. 

The changes didn't sit well with a number of players and their spouses, including NFL Player's Association representative Malcolm Jenkins as well as Eric Reid. They took to social media to voice their displeasure. 

Brackets for canceled NCAA tournaments will not be released.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina extends offer to Sanderson defensive tackle Will Thomas.

Chaunte'l Powell

Rick Pitino hired at Iona.

Chaunte'l Powell

No Word Yet On How NCAA Will Rectify Basketball's Abrupt End

Ray Tanner said he is still in the process deciding if and when the South Carolina women's basketball team will be honored.

Chaunte'l Powell

Ray Tanner Speaks on SEC Decisions Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner addressed the major decisions that have been made as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC announces date for all organized team activities pushed back to April.

Chaunte'l Powell

Boston Named Lisa Leslie Award Finalist

The freshman is tapped as one of the best female collegiate centers in the nation.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Postponing the Masters was the right decision.

Chaunte'l Powell

NCAA to grant spring student athletes relief for a season of eligibility.

Chaunte'l Powell

Dawn Staley Issues Statement in Wake of NCAA Tournament Cancelation

Chaunte'l Powell

