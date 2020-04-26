GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Grading NFL Teams After The Draft

Chaunte'l Powell

San Francisco 49ers – They chose defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw 14th who despite the flaws in his technique, was considered one of the best pass rushers in the draft class. NLF.com gave the 49ers a B for the pick.

Las Vegas Raiders – With back-to-back picks in the third round, the Raiders chose wide receivers both times, including former Gamecock Bryan Edwards at 81. Raiders Wire gave the team a B+ overall, saying the achieved their goal of taking speed and toughness on both sides of the ball. The Raiders were one of the top 10 teams in the league in offensive efficiency last season and Raiders Wire predicts that will improve with the addition of the wide receivers.

Minnesota Vikings – defensive D.J. Wonnum was selected in the 4th round with the 117th pick and Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz was not a fan. On his list of best and worst picks, he had Wonnum on his worsts list, citing his lack of strength, speed and pass rush moves as a primary reason why.

New York Giants – T.J. Brunson was the final Gamecock to come off the board in this year’s draft as he was taken in 7th round at 238 by the New York Giants. NFL.com gave the Giants a B+ overall and said they addressed the needs of the team well. The said Brunson “was a good pickwho finds the football despite not having any elite physical traits.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Javon Kinlaw Drafted by 49ers

The former Gamecock was taken with the 14th pick of the NFL draft.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SI Draft Tracker

NBA Prepared To Open Certain Practice Facilities

The NBA is reportedly planning on opening practice facilities in states ending the stay-at-home order.

Chaunte'l Powell

NFL Draft Recap: Where All The Gamecocks Ended Up

South Carolina saw nine of their own make their way to NFL teams this weekend.

Chaunte'l Powell

How D.J. Wonnum Fits In With the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings had 11 picks on day three and selected Wonnum in the fourth round at 117.

Chaunte'l Powell

TJ Brunson Drafted By The Giants

Chaunte'l Powell

DJ Wonnum Selected By Vikings.

Chaunte'l Powell

See What Javon Kinlaw's 49ers Do On Day 3 Of The Draft

Chaunte'l Powell

How Bryan Edwards Fits In With The Raiders

Edwards is one of three WRs selected by the Raiders in the NFL draft.

Chaunte'l Powell

Bryan Edwards Selected 81st By Raiders

The record setting WR was selected in the third round of the NFL draft.

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Dominates Day 1 Of NFL Draft

South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw was one of 15 SEC players selected in the first round.

Chaunte'l Powell