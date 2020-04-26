Grading NFL Teams After The Draft

San Francisco 49ers – They chose defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw 14th who despite the flaws in his technique, was considered one of the best pass rushers in the draft class. NLF.com gave the 49ers a B for the pick.

Las Vegas Raiders – With back-to-back picks in the third round, the Raiders chose wide receivers both times, including former Gamecock Bryan Edwards at 81. Raiders Wire gave the team a B+ overall, saying the achieved their goal of taking speed and toughness on both sides of the ball. The Raiders were one of the top 10 teams in the league in offensive efficiency last season and Raiders Wire predicts that will improve with the addition of the wide receivers.

Minnesota Vikings – defensive D.J. Wonnum was selected in the 4th round with the 117th pick and Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz was not a fan. On his list of best and worst picks, he had Wonnum on his worsts list, citing his lack of strength, speed and pass rush moves as a primary reason why.

New York Giants – T.J. Brunson was the final Gamecock to come off the board in this year’s draft as he was taken in 7th round at 238 by the New York Giants. NFL.com gave the Giants a B+ overall and said they addressed the needs of the team well. The said Brunson “was a good pickwho finds the football despite not having any elite physical traits.”